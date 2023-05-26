Caitriona Perry signs off her last news bulletin on RTÉ

Journalist Caitriona Perry signed off her last news bulletin on RTÉ this evening as she embarks on “a new chapter”.

Ms Perry, who has co-anchored RTÉ’s Six One News since January 2018, brought her 16-year career with the national broadcaster to an emotional end before she moves with her family to the US at the end of the summer to take up an international role as chief presenter with the BBC based in Washington.

At the end of this evening's bulletin, her co-presenter, David McCullough, said the programme team will miss her.

David McCullagh and Caitriona Perry on RTE's flagship 'Six One News' in September 2020.

Ms Perry paid tribute to him, and said: “Thanks for being a wonderful co-presenter and also a wonderful friend.

“I’ll miss you and all the team, everyone in front of and behind the camera.”

She thanked the viewers, and all those who have sent messages of support and good wishes since she announced her career move.

“Thank you for the kindness," she said. "It really has been an honour and a privilege to work for RTÉ News, but a new chapter begins for me now.”

And with that, she signed off for the final time with the words: "That was Friday’s Six One News, thanks for watching, have a great weekend and do take care. Bye bye.”

"A really big thank you to you, our viewers over the years”



.@CaitrionaPerry signs off for the final time as presenter of the Six One news, thanking those who have tuned in over the years, as well as her colleagues | More: https://t.co/9FXG17TpiI pic.twitter.com/1T6heYe8nK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 26, 2023

A multi-award-winning journalist who has worked across TV, radio, and online platforms, Ms Perry, who holds a Bachelors degree in journalism and a Masters degree in international relations from DCU, worked for Today FM and Newstalk before joining RTÉ.

She was appointed the station’s Washington correspondent in 2013 where she covered major stories such as the US presidential election and inauguration of Donald Trump, and the Berkeley tragedy.

She occasionally presented Morning Ireland, Leaders' Questions, and The Week in Politics, and produced and presented several special Nationwide programmes on Canada, Australia, and the Irish in the White House.

She previously spent time as an editor and reporter on RTÉ Radio 1's News At One and also presented many RTÉ News specials, including the 2020 US presidential elections and 2021 inauguration, the visit of Pope Francis, additional programmes during the pandemic, and most recently the visit to Ireland of US president Joe Biden.

She has also written two bestselling and critically acclaimed books on American politics.

Ms Perry’s departure comes six months after the retirement of veteran newscaster Eileen Dunne, who shocked viewers on November 19 by announcing it was her last broadcast after a 43-year career with the national broadcaster.

Ms Perry’s last news broadcast on RTÉ comes hours ahead of Ryan Tubridy’s final Late Late Show after 14 years as host.

Mr Tubridy, who celebrates his 50th birthday this weekend, will continue to host his RTÉ Radio weekday programme.