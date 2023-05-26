Revenue seize drugs, cigarettes and tobacco worth €800k since Monday

Revenue seize drugs, cigarettes and tobacco worth €800k since Monday

The drugs seized in Athlone

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 17:40
David Kent

Revenue officers have seized almost €800,000 worth of drugs, cigarettes and tobacco since Monday.

The seizures took place at Athlone and Dublin and were discovered with the help of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

On Wednesday, officers examined parcels which had arrived into Athlone from the Netherlands and were set for addresses in Kildare and Dublin.

They discovered drugs with a value in excess of €167,000, including herbal cannabis; ketamine; ecstasy and cannabis resin.

Separately, as a result of routine operations earlier this week and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized 180 packages of drugs worth an estimated €541,000.

Revenue detector dog Sam
Revenue detector dog Sam

The drugs consisted of varying quantities of herbal cannabis; cannabis oil; cannabis-infused edibles; butane honey oil; cannabis resin and some prescription medications. 

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels originating in the USA, Canada, Spain, India and the UK and were destined for addresses nationwide.

The parcels had been declared as, ‘bedding’; ‘candy’; ‘toys’; ‘cosmetics’ and ‘clothing’.

Also in Dublin this week, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises seized over 312kgs of tobacco and over 11,500 cigarettes. 

The tobacco seized, which weighed 312kg
The tobacco seized, which weighed 312kg

The illicit tobacco had an estimated value of approximately €55,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €180,000. 

The tobacco originated in Cyprus and was destined for an address in Dublin.

The illegal cigarettes had an estimated value of nearly €2,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €7,000.

The cigarettes were discovered in a parcel which had originated in Kazakhstan and were destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into all of these seizures are ongoing.

Read More

Number of homeless people tops 12,000 for first time ever in month after eviction ban lifted

More in this section

Inspections reveal non-compliance at mental health care centres Inspections reveal non-compliance at mental health care centres
Scott Medals Awarded Gardaí who responded to man firing rifle in Glenties among 11 to receive medals for bravery
Rebecca Browne funeral Woman killed after being hit by garda patrol car ‘radiated life’, funeral told
<p>Legal representatives of Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin issued an apology to the parents of the two-month-old baby at a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Friday about the failings in its care of the infant. File photo: Photocall Ireland</p>

Hospital apologises and admits baby's death forced change in liver biopsy procedure

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd