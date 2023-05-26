Gardaí who responded to man firing rifle in Glenties among 11 to receive medals for bravery

Bravery medals have been awarded to four serving gardaí who responded to a man who fired shots indiscriminately in a Co Donegal town in February 2020.

They are among the 11 recipients of the Scott Medal, the highest award the Garda Commissioner can bestow, at a ceremony held in Dublin on Friday.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris with silver Scott medal recipient Sgt Edward Griffin pictured at Walter Scott House at the presentation of 11 Garda Scott medals for bravery to members of the Gardaí. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sergeant Edward Griffin, Detective Garda Darren Carter, Detective Garda Enda Jennings, and Garda Louis Browne were awarded Silver Scott Medals for their bravery in apprehending the man armed with a high-powered rifle and who fired at homes, cars, and gardaí in Glenties in Co Donegal on the night in question.

The man was convicted and received a custodial sentence.

Separately, a gold medal for bravery was awarded posthumously to Inspector Sam Donegan, who was killed in June 1972 after responding to suspect devices along the Cavan-Fermanagh border.

He had assessed one device as a hoax before the second detonated as he examined it.

John Donegan, son of late Inspector Sam Donegan, who was posthumously awarded the Gold Scott Medal. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Silver bravery medals were awarded to three gardaí who apprehended an armed man in a bathroom in Ballymun, Dublin in March 2019.

When Sergeant Andrew O’Connor, Detective Garda Niall Minnock, and Garda Conor Garland arrived at the scene in Poppintree, Ballymun, they saw a man holding what appeared to be a black sub-machine gun, before he ran into a house and into the bathroom.

Gardaí followed him to the house, and the man fired shots from the bathroom before he was apprehended and the firearm was safely recovered.

Gardaí then saw a black grenade on the floor of the bathroom; an Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined it before carrying out a controlled explosion.

The man has been charged and convicted.

A bronze medal was posthumously awarded to Sergeant Daniel Kelleher, who was shot during a Garda response to the abduction of businessman Don Tidey in December 1983.

Mr Tidey was in his 23rd day of captivity when gardaí and army personnel carried out a search of Drumcroman Wood in Co Leitrim, and an IRA hideout was discovered.

Detective Garda Kelleher provided armed cover to gardaí who were escorting Mr Tidey to safety.

As he did, a car approached him at high speed and a number of shots were fired by the occupants of the car, resulting in him being shot and injured in both legs.

Don Tidey (second right) with Caroline Kelleher (second left) wife of the late Sergeant Daniel Kelleher, daughter Lesley Kelleher and son Daniel Kelleher. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Bronze bravery medals were also awarded to Sergeant PJ Gallagher and Garda Thomas McGuiness for their bravery during their abduction in October 1983.

They were on patrol in Aughamore Far, Co Sligo, when they came across the unusual sight of a number of vehicles parked in a rural layby late at night.

The two gardaí were approached by armed men and bundled into two vehicles before being moved to a second hijacked car and driven to Kilnaleck, Co Cavan, where the car was abandoned.

They then released themselves from the boot of the car and raised the alarm.