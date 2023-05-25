Pedestrian, 80s, dies after being struck by vehicle in Drogheda  

Pedestrian, 80s, dies after being struck by vehicle in Drogheda  

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 19:00
David Kent

A pedestrian in his 80s has died after being hit by a vehicle in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm today at the junction between West St and Dominic St in the town.

The man was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

A Garda spokesman said that the scene is currently preserved for an examination by forensic investigators. Traffic diversions are in place in Drogheda town, in particular from Wellington Quay onto Father Connolly Way.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

The spokesman said: "Any road users who may have camera footage [including dash-cam] and were travelling on West St or Dominic St at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

Read More

Ireland's warmest day of the year so far: Temperature of 21.7C recorded in Cork

More in this section

Water bills to rise to average &pound;376 Thousands left without water after major pipe bursts in Dublin
King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland - Day 2 King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on second day of visit to Northern Ireland
School cyber security survey €4.2m fund to boost SME cyber security
GardaiPlace: Drogheda
<p>Tallaght University Hospital. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie</p>

Man left in serious condition in hospital after early-morning assault

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd