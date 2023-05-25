Pedestrian, 80s, dies after being struck by vehicle in Drogheda  

A pedestrian in his 80s has died after being hit by a vehicle in Drogheda, Co Louth.
The incident occurred at around 2.30pm today at the junction between West St and Dominic St in the town.
The man was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other injuries were reported.
A Garda spokesman said that the scene is currently preserved for an examination by forensic investigators. Traffic diversions are in place in Drogheda town, in particular from Wellington Quay onto Father Connolly Way.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
The spokesman said: "Any road users who may have camera footage [including dash-cam] and were travelling on West St or Dominic St at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."