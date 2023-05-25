King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on second day of visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on second day of visit to Northern Ireland

The King and Queen during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 13:26
Gráinne Ní Aodha and Claudia Savage, PA

King Charles has thanked Armagh for the warm welcome he and Camilla received during the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles attended a service at St Patrick’s Cathedral attended by various religious leaders while Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items.

They both met young school children, including two eight-year-olds sporting hand-made crowns called Charles and Camilla.

They also met members of the Methodist College Belfast choir, who sang at the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

The King and Queen meet Camilla Nowawakowska and Charles Murray, both eight, from Armstrong Primary School, outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

They then shook hands with several artisan food producers and were given various gifts by members of the public as a cultural performance took place on a stage at Market Theatre Square.

Charles then addressed the crowd and thanked the community for their hospitality.

He also praised the diversity of culture shown in the preceding performances and said it “provides such an extra richness and contribution to the whole of society here”.

Charles finished by saying: “So I do hope you have great success in the future. And we look forward to seeing you again.”

Charles and Camilla then met with some people gathered along the road, waving flags and bearing gifts, before departing for their next engagement.

Read More

King Charles and Camilla's coronation celebrated on visit to Northern Ireland

More in this section

Northern Ireland Assembly talks Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill urges DUP to restore powersharing
Private Seán Rooney to be honoured at UN headquarters in New York Private Seán Rooney to be honoured at UN headquarters in New York
13-year-old boy dies after tractor overturns in Mayo Teenage boy killed in Mayo tractor crash to be laid to rest today
Ulster#Royal FamilyPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Woman's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Co Louth

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd