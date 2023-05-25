Teenage boy killed in Mayo tractor crash to be laid to rest today

The funeral mass of the teenage boy killed in a Co Mayo tractor crash will take place on Thursday.

13-year-old Kyle Pilbrow died after the tractor he was driving overturned on a stretch of road at Scarduane near Claremorris on Saturday evening.

He was a first year student at St Colman's College in Claremorris.

He will be laid to rest following his funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Hollymount this afternoon.

Local Fine Gael councillor Tom Connolly says the local community is devastated by the tragedy.

He said: "The surrounding villages and the whole community is numb. They'll all pull together, they'll have to at difficult this time. This was a very tragic accident. In any small community, nobody wants to hear anything like that.

"Unfortunately, it happened, and a young life is lost. Our sincerest sympathies goes to the family, the bereaved, and particularly all his college friends and neighbours."

The boy was on his own in the tractor when the accident happened on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to Galway University Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away on Sunday.