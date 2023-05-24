Calls mount for more public consultation on Cork BusConnects plan

Calls are mounting for a third round of public engagements on the contentious Cork BusConnects plan as figures reveal the consultations have cost €1.2m so far.

Most of the money has been spent by the National Transport Authority (NTA) on marketing, branding, and PR firms between April 2021 and April 2023 to explain the Strategic Transport Corridors (STCs), a vital element of the wider BusConnects Cork scheme.

The highest payments for public consultation services went to:

€360,198 to global marketing and media organisation Havas Media Ireland;

€160,170 to advertising, design, and marketing company Eyecue;

€139,166 to brand specialists Brandtactics;

€124,638 to Q4 Public Relations;

€107,002 to All Homes Distribution;

€100,088 to Spectrum Print Logistics.

The figures, released to Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, emerged ahead of Thursday’s deadline for submissions on the second round of consultation on the NTA’s 11 proposed STCs, which are designed to provide a city-wide network of bus corridors and bike lanes.

A revised bus network, another key part of BusConnects Cork, was published last summer.

The preferred STC routes were published for public consultation last year and based on the feedback, revised designs were published for a second round of consultation, which closes on Thursday.

But opposition remains in several areas, including Blackpool, Douglas Road, and Beaumont.

Picture: Larry Cummins

At this month’s meeting of Cork City Council, several councillors backed Labour councillor John Maher’s motion calling for a third round of public consultation.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said while he understands what BusConnects is about, he just doesn't "get it".

If it is to get buses quicker into town, we are doing an awful lot of damage to our heritage, biodiversity, and our communities in trying to do that."

“I have been told by others that we want to get people out of cars and into buses and onto bikes, but not everyone can get on a bike or use public transport," he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also said more consultation was required.

“The broad principle is good and needs to be supported, but there are still a lot of issues there,” he said.

Green councillor Dan Boyle said the consultation process was ongoing and was working, with “colossal changes” made since the first drafts were published.

“There will be further changes and I am confident there will be a third round of consultation,” he said.

“Some routes have been uncontentious. We should allow the process to advance where it can advance as quickly as possible so that work on the ground can start. Further delay allows the avenues open for misinformation and there is some appalling misinformation out there.”

Local Labour Party representative Peter Horgan said given the NTA was still gathering traffic data, people should be given more time to prepare informed submissions.

"We only get one shot to get this right," he said.