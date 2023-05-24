King Charles and Camilla begin two-day visit to Northern Ireland

The King and Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 13:23
Rebecca Black, PA

Britain's King Charles and Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for a two-day visit.

It is the first time Charles and Camilla have visited the region following their coronation earlier this month.

Crowds cheered as they arrived at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, where they officially opened the new Coronation Garden.

It has been specially designed by celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin.

They were welcomed by the Lieutenant of Co Antrim David McCorkell, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross and North Belfast MP John Finucane (Sinn Féin).

During the stop-off, Charles and Camilla met with the designers of the garden as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

They were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Ulster#Royal FamilyPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
