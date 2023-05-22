Four police officers injured in weekend attacks in Northern Ireland

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 18:51
Rebecca Black, PA

Four police officers have been injured as they responded to calls across the weekend.

In just one of the incidents, two officers were struck and spat at – while one was bitten.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, criminal damage and common assault after the officers responded to a report of a fight in Lurgan on Saturday evening.

Three men were also charged to court following separate incidents in which officers were assaulted.

A PSNI spokesperson said all assaults and attacks on police officers are totally unacceptable.

“Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve,” they said.

“Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

