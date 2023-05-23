'There are so many barriers for disabled women,' says Waterford campaigner

The parliament’s fifth sitting takes place in Brussels on Tuesday, with 700 participants expected.
Aoife Price, living in Waterford City, is one of the 13 Irish delegates calling on Irish MEPs to support implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD).
"I would like to see more disabled women in all aspects of life.”
On Wednesday, the delegation will meet the 13 Irish MEPs.
- Details and livestream link for the parliament: European Disability Forum