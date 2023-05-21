13-year-old boy dies after tractor overturns in Mayo

A 13-year-old boy has been killed after the tractor he was driving overturned on Saturday evening.
The boy was on his own in the tractor when the accident happened on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris.
He was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to Galway University Hospital.
The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away earlier today.
A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.