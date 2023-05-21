€2.4m worth of cannabis seized by Revenue at Dublin Port

The cannabis in question. Pic: Revenue

Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 20:01
David Kent

Gardaí have arrested a man after more than €2m worth of cannabis was seized at Dublin Port.

The seizure came on Saturday afternoon, with Revenue officials making the discovery after a vehicle was stopped and searched.

The vehicle in question, which had arrived from France, contained 142kgs of herbal cannabis.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

A spokesperson said: "If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295."

