Pedestrian killed after being hit by garda car is named

A young woman who died after she was struck by a garda car in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday was returning from a night out while away with friends.

The victim has been named locally as Rebecca Browne from Derry.

It is understood Ms Browne, 21, had been staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where she was killed in the accident.

Ms Browne was returning from a function at a local hotel in Buncrana when she was struck by the Garda car at approximately 3.15am.

The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

The victim died at the scene which was preserved for a full forensic examination.

The official marked garda car involved in the incident also remained at the scene and was being technically examined.

Pictures of the vehicle shows damage to the bonnet of the car.

Ms Browne's body was later removed from the scene and taken to hospital for an autopsy.

The incident was referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as the collision involved a garda car.

Local county councillor Jack Murray said: "The whole town is in shock after yet another tragedy in the area.

When you heard it was a young woman and in such tragic circumstances then that makes it even more tragic. You also have to think of whoever was driving the car and what they are going through.

The area where Ms Browne was struck is not covered by street lighting as it is outside of the town boundary.

Buncrana is popular with visitors from nearby Derry just across the border and many have second homes there.

Friends of the woman who died have been leaving messages of sympathy on their social media pages.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.