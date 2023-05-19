Protesters in Clare call on Taoiseach to apologise for remarks

Protestors in Co Clare who have been blockading a hotel which is to be used to house refugees have called on the Taoiseach to apologise for remarks he made, which they say have shown them in a bad light.

As tensions between the protestors and the Government escalated yesterday, the junior minister for integration Joe O'Brien travelled to the Magowna House Hotel in Inch, Co Clare, to meet with the locals who have protested the use of the facility to house refugees.

When Mr O'Brien departed, the blockade was to remain in place, but he committed to returning in a few weeks' time to speak to locals again, and noted that "no additional people" will arrive at the facility in the interim period.

The residents had voiced concerns after remarks made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Simon Harris.

They say they do not just object to the number of refugees — currently 28 but due to rise to 62 in weeks — being housed at the hotel complex.

They are also upset about the way they were not told or consulted in advance, and they insist they would feel the same if it was 28 Irish males.

The Taoiseach was asked by RTÉ yesterday morning to expand on a remark he made recently about local communities, in general, that object to “certain types of people”.

He was asked on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne to explain what he meant during a section of the interview about the protests in Inch, near Ennis.

Patrick O’Malley, one of the protesters who listened to the Taoiseach’s interview with Ms Byrne, said he felt Mr Varadkar had portrayed protestors as racists, and called on him to apologise for his remarks.

Asylum seekers leaving the grounds of the Magowna House hotel in Inch, Co Clare. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Varadkar insisted at the beginning of the interview that he was not in any way suggesting the protesters were racists.

But when asked to explain what he meant by “certain types of people” that some communities might object to being housed near them, he said they could be “single males” or “people from outside Europe”.

He also suggested some people in local communities near asylum accommodation might also believe that “brown men [are] a threat to women, and nothing could be further from the truth”.

Mr O’Malley said Mr Varadkar’s comments “appear to imply” that he and his fellow protesters hold the views Mr Varadkar was referring to.

“He may not have said it in so many words, but he implied that we are those types of people,” a resident said.

No local representatives have made such remarks as Leo has about us in all their dealings with us since this started.

“He should apologise for making those remarks.

“He is completely missing the entire point of our protest.

“We are not anti-immigration, but we do object to the sheer scale of what is going on here, in an area that is already lacking in amenities and services.

“We are also very annoyed that nobody bothered to talk to us before the refugees were moved in.

We are a community of just 14 houses and around 50 people, and by the time all the refugees will have moved in, our population will have more than doubled.”

Mr O’Malley also called on Justice Minister Simon Harris to apologise for his remarks in relation to Inch.

Mr Harris was asked on RTÉ’s News at One if he would be willing to meet the protestors in Inch.

He said he would, but added: “Quite frankly, there’s been 125 anti-immigration protests in Dublin alone, let alone the rest of the country”.

Mr O’Malley said: “We have repeatedly made it clear we are not anti-immigration.

Minister Harris needs to apologise for what he implied.”

Asked about whether this came up in his meeting with residents in Ennis last night, minister of State Joe O’Brien said: “Some of the people weren’t happy with how they have been portrayed.”