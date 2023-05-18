First State report on homeless deaths finds 84 died in 2019

The first State report on premature deaths among homeless people found 84 people with a median age of 40 died in 2019.

Among them were 32 people or 38% of the total who had a known history of mental health issues. Most of the deaths were due to drug poisoning. Among the dead were 68 men and 16 women.

The report by the Health Research Board relied on 2019 mortality data among people known to be homeless from closed files in the Coroner’s Service.

The HRB found the deaths were linked to inadequate accommodation, poverty, lack of employment, child and adult trauma, and imprisonment.

They said most of those who died had a history of drug and alcohol use.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton said: “This report makes for very difficult reading. It is a desperately sad state of affairs that vulnerable people have died in such circumstances, and my thoughts are with their families and friends.

“Government is working hard to assist people in vulnerable situations and this important work is a priority.”

'No one single solution'

Lead author and senior HRB researcher Dr Ena Lynn said the data highlights the role of substance abuse and high levels of mental health or medical issues among those who died.

“There is no one single solution to these challenges, but our findings can help shape holistic responses across healthcare services,” she said.

The findings were presented to the National Homeless Action Committee. Gathering of data for 2020 is already underway, and the project will be repeated annually.

The HRB also said since this data was recorded, funding of €26 million was provided in addition to the recurring fund of €40 million in supports for people addicted to drugs between 2021 and 2023.

Changes include increased availability of Naloxone, the antidote for opioid overdose, and installation of defibrillators in all 74 private emergency accommodation facilities.

A homeless deaths coordinator has been appointed and an oversight committee set up led by Dr Austin O'Carroll.