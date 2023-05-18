First State report on homeless deaths finds 84 died in 2019

First State report on homeless deaths finds 84 died in 2019

A report found the deaths were linked to inadequate accommodation, poverty, lack of employment, child and adult trauma, and imprisonment.

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 02:00
Niamh Griffin

The first State report on premature deaths among homeless people found 84 people with a median age of 40 died in 2019.

Among them were 32 people or 38% of the total who had a known history of mental health issues. Most of the deaths were due to drug poisoning. Among the dead were 68 men and 16 women.

The report by the Health Research Board relied on 2019 mortality data among people known to be homeless from closed files in the Coroner’s Service.

The HRB found the deaths were linked to inadequate accommodation, poverty, lack of employment, child and adult trauma, and imprisonment.

They said most of those who died had a history of drug and alcohol use.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton said: “This report makes for very difficult reading. It is a desperately sad state of affairs that vulnerable people have died in such circumstances, and my thoughts are with their families and friends.

“Government is working hard to assist people in vulnerable situations and this important work is a priority.” 

'No one single solution'

Lead author and senior HRB researcher Dr Ena Lynn said the data highlights the role of substance abuse and high levels of mental health or medical issues among those who died.

“There is no one single solution to these challenges, but our findings can help shape holistic responses across healthcare services,” she said.

The findings were presented to the National Homeless Action Committee. Gathering of data for 2020 is already underway, and the project will be repeated annually.

The HRB also said since this data was recorded, funding of €26 million was provided in addition to the recurring fund of €40 million in supports for people addicted to drugs between 2021 and 2023.

Changes include increased availability of Naloxone, the antidote for opioid overdose, and installation of defibrillators in all 74 private emergency accommodation facilities. 

A homeless deaths coordinator has been appointed and an oversight committee set up led by Dr Austin O'Carroll.

Read More

Skull discovered in helmet in Kerry attic

More in this section

Irish Budget 2023 Junior minister: Communicating with locals difficult when migrants on streets
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Minister flags possible charging ‘frustrations’ for urban electric car users
'Drier, warmer conditions are definitely on the way for Ireland' 'Drier, warmer conditions are definitely on the way for Ireland'
#Mental Health#Homelessness#Drugs CrisisPerson: Hildegarde Naughton
<p>Chen is an informal, independent and non-political forum whose membership includes the Chief of Navy of each European maritime nation that is either a member of Nato and/or the EU and has naval armed forces. File Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

High security as Cork plays host to EU naval conference

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd