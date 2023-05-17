Concern as low levels of antidepressants and antibiotics found in Irish rivers

A "concerning" new study has found Irish rivers contain low levels of antidepressants and antibiotics, with current wastewater treatment processes not sufficient to remove them.

Between September 2020 and March 2022, researchers from Dublin City University (DCU) collected water samples from dozens of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended sites around the country.

At each site, the team tested for the presence of 16 different pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceuticals were found at every site tested, with sulfamethoxazole, an antibiotic, and Venlafaxine, an antidepressant, comprising the majority of individual detections.

Dublin's River Liffey registered both the highest concentrations and number of detections of all the sites included in the study. The River Suir and River Annalee were found to have elevated levels of Sulfamethoxazole.

Overall, the team identified 53 sites with a "high risk" presence of pharmaceuticals, and a further 64 sites were flagged as being of "moderate risk." The team behind the study say current wastewater treatment processes are not equipped to remove such pharmaceuticals.

Professor Fiona Regan, Director of DCU's Water Institute, said:

The presence of antibiotics in rivers is important and concerning because of increasing worries about antibiotic resistance in humans and animals.

Prof. Regan said that the covid-19 pandemic, which led to an increase in the use of such pharmaceuticals, may be a factor in their current presence in Irish rivers.

The study's findings are due to be presented at the Environment, Health and Wellbeing Conference 2023 hosted by the HSE, EPA and RCSI at the Royal College of Physicians later this afternoon.

"The presence of antidepressants and other pharmaceutically active products in rivers can — even at low concentrations — have negative impacts on metabolism in organisms and on levels of biodiversity," Prof. Regan added.

“The wastewater processes that we have in place are not fit for purpose to remove pharmaceuticals and this needs to be addressed.”