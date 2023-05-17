Body of missing Irishman recovered from river in Switzerland

Justin Flannery. Picture: GoFundMe

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 07:58
Steven Heaney

The body of a 26-year-old Irishman has been recovered from a river in Switzerland following a search operation.

Sligo native Justin Flannery was last seen in the vicinity of Lauterbrunnen, a village in the Swiss Alps, on Friday, May 12. 

Local police have now confirmed that his body was found on Monday in the Lütschine River.

Members of Mr Flannery's family had travelled to Switzerland in recent days to join the search.

Writing on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for specialist equipment to assist in the search, Justin's twin brother Jonathan said a team of 10 people had been searching the river and surrounding areas on foot and with a drone. The page had raised more than €60,000 for the search operation.

Swiss police said support was being provided to the man's relatives and an investigation by the Regional Public Prosecutor's Office is now underway.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance to the family.

