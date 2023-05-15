Former NI secretary of state Peter Brooke dies aged 89

The former Northern Ireland secretary, Peter Brooke has died at the age of 89.

Mr Brooke served as Northern Ireland secretary under former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and national heritage secretary under John Major.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said he was "very sorry" to hear of Mr Brooke's death.

"Peter played a pivotal role in the emerging Northern Ireland peace process, helping pave the way for an end to violence," Mr Martin said.

"My condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

President Higgins also paid tribute saying Mr Brooke made a "positive and valuable contribution at a significant juncture in the peace process."

In a statement he said: "It is with sadness at his passing that I would like to pay tribute to Peter Brooke, who served in the Government of the United Kingdom, including as Secretary for Northern Ireland, during which time he made an positive and valuable contribution at a significant juncture in the peace process.

"It was during his time as Secretary of State for National Heritage that I met Peter Brooke.

"I recall with great fondness the discussions which we had on his ancestor Charlotte Brooke, who published 'Reliques of Irish Poetry' towards the end of the 18th century, which featured Irish poetry both in the Irish language and her own translations in English of each poem. I recall his efforts in finding some of Charlotte Brooke's work in which I assisted him," the statement read.

President Higgins called Mr Brooke "someone who brought a generous vision to politics."

He said: "One couldn't but be struck by the great openness of spirit and charm which Peter Brooke had.

"He was someone who brought a generous vision to politics and one of my most abiding memories is his love of books.

"Among my papers is a lovely handwritten letter which he sent to me after stepping down as a Member of Parliament, about which he was not only philosophical but humorous.

"What he brought to politics was not just a commitment to the value of politics, but of warm and open relationships. He will be missed."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has paid tribute to his predecessor.

He tweeted: “I was very sorry to learn of the passing of former NI Secretary, Lord Brooke.

He tweeted: "I was very sorry to learn of the passing of former NI Secretary, Lord Brooke.

"As one of my predecessors, Peter played a pivotal role in laying the foundations of the peace process. We are indebted to him for his public service working for the betterment of everyone in NI."

John Major said: “Peter Brooke was a dear friend and colleague for many years ‒ before and after our time in Parliament.

“In all he did, Peter was the first gentleman of politics, which he elevated with his calm, gentle, yet tenacious character ‒ not least with regard to his pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

“Honourable to the core, he was one of the most deep down decent people I have ever known. I was proud to call him my friend.”