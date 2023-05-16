Interpol helping to identify body part found in nets off West Cork coast

Interpol is being consulted in a bid to identify the body part of a person found in nets off the coast of West Cork, while efforts are also being made to identify the remains of a man known only by an alias.

DNA has been extracted from the body part, which was taken from the sea off Mizen Head, in a bid to help identify it. However, the search has been extended beyond Ireland, with help being sought from Interpol, according to the coroner for South and West Cork, Frank O’Connell.

DNA is also being used in a bid to identify the true identity of a man who is buried in a location in Co Cork whose true identity has not been established, according to Mr O’Connell. Inquiries are “ongoing” in that case, he said.

He gave details of the cases as the Department of Justice publishes information on Tuesday relating to unidentified human remains provided by coroners around the country, which may assist in the identification of the remains and resolving missing persons cases.

Details of the dates of when the remains were discovered are to be given in the publication.

Unidentified remains

Late last year, the Department of Justice confirmed it was provided with details of 13 unidentified whole remains and 14 partial remains, some of which are historical, in the State from returns from the country’s coroners.

It is understood the number of unidentified remains will be higher in the statistics being published on Tuesday.

Details will be given relating to distinguishing features including tattoos, clothing, and jewellery.

Remains of woman found near Midleton Among the list will be the remains, believed to be of a woman, which were discovered near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton, on the afternoon of January 5, 2021. The discovery was made by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line. A small number of people came forward in the months after the discovery and had DNA taken from them for testing. However, no link between them and the remains was found. A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin. The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and wore dentures. An item of clothing, 127cm in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

According to gardaí, there are 856 persons reported as missing across the country. It is hoped that collating the data regarding unidentified remains across the country could help result in the closing of some missing persons cases.