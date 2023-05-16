Plastic cups and cutlery to be banned in public building canteens

Under a new environmental plan, public building canteens will be banned from using plastic cups and cutlery, and workers will lose their parking privileges if they have access to public transport.

Enviroment Minister Eamon Ryan will on Tuesday look for Cabinet approval for the Public Sector Climate Action Mandate 2023, which is outlined in the 2023 Climate Action Plan.

The mandate supports public sector bodies to "lead by example on climate" by taking a range of actions to help reduce Ireland’s overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030. The document applies to all public sector bodies covered by decarbonisation targets except for local authorities, commercial semi-state bodies and schools.

Some of the actions the mandate calls for include: Ceasing the use of disposable cups, plates, and cutlery from public sector canteens or closed facilities except for in health settings;

Promoting the use of bikes and shared mobility by providing facilities such as secure bike parking, shared mobility parking, and charging stations for e-bikes and scooters;

The phasing out of the use of parking in buildings where there is access to good transport services for the majority of staff or visitors, though parking will be maintained for shift workers and those with mobility needs;

Buying or leasing only zero-emission vehicles where possible;

Ending the installation of heating systems that use fossil fuels in new buildings or renovation/retrofit projects after 2023.

Defence proposals

Also at Cabinet, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin will seek approval for the preparation of policy proposals relating to high-level structural changes in the Defence Forces.

This includes the preparation of policy proposals around recommendations by the report of the Commission of the Defence Forces on military command. The recommendations include the creation of a post of chief of defence to replace the current role of chief of staff. The chief of defence would be supported by a vice-chief and will command and control the Defence Forces at a strategic level.

The creation of three service chiefs, and deputy service chiefs, for the land, air, and maritime forces, is also set out in the report’s recommendations.

Mr Martin will also seek Cabinet approval for the Defence Forces to serve with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a further 12 months, from May 30.

The UNIFIL mission is Ireland's largest overseas deployment, with 340 personnel currently serving in southern Lebanon.

The 121st Infantry Battalion, which accounts for 327 personnel of the Irish mission, will finish its six-month deployment by the end of May and will be in turn be replaced by the 122nd Infantry Battalion.

Housing proposals

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will tell Cabinet that the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) will be established on July 17. The agency will oversee all development in the seas around Ireland.

Mr O'Brien will also tell ministers that the First Home Scheme, which sees the Government take an equity stake in homes of first-time buyers, reported that it had received 1,004 completed applications, given 750 approvals to the end of the year.

Mr O'Brien will tell Cabinet that An Bord Pleanála has had a full board since the end of April and that since 2021, 117 additional posts at the planning watchdog have been approved. These are in addition to the 189 full-time equivalent staff at the board at the end of 2021.

On home building, Mr O'Brien will tell Cabinet that 2022 saw the completion of 29,851 new homes, 21% above the Housing for All target of 24,600.