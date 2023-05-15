Pedestrian killed in crash involving car in Co Roscommon 

A woman has died following a crash involving a car in Co Roscommon on Monday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene that occurred at around 10.40am on the N5 at Tibohine, near Ballaghaderreen.

The woman, in her late 50s, who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N5 at Tibohine between Ballaghadereen and Frenchpark was closed to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators. It has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.