Shortage of hayfever medicines in growing list of unavailable items

The number of medicines currently out-of-stock in Ireland remains "stubbornly high", with some 241 items now unavailable, including those used to treat hayfever.

According to the latest Medicines Shortage Index, there is a "continued vulnerability in the country's medicine supply", which may have "serious implications for patients who rely on medicines for their health and wellbeing".

Overall, the index found that medicine shortages are up 36% this year compared to May 2022.

The report highlights ongoing shortages of as many as 30 antibiotic medicines, despite the reduction in seasonal demand, as well as shortages of more than a dozen eye drops and nasal sprays used by thousands of people in Ireland who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Among the eye drops no longer available are Opticrom Allergy 2%, Opticrom Allergy Single Dose 2%, and Vividrin Preservative Free SDU 2%, all of which have been added to the list as a result of manufacturing delays.

Among the nasal sprays in short supply are Mometasone 50mcg, Otrivine Congestion Relief 0.1%, and Otrivine Congestion Relief Menthol 0.1%.

Other medicines in short supply include two types of aspirin, certain brands of blood pressure tablets, cough syrups, and cream used to treat headlice.

Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) president Dermot Twomey said the shortage of certain medicines has been ongoing since last year, but that there should be alternatives in many cases, including for hayfever treatment.

"They're not a generic alternative, but they would be a therapeutic alternative — a similar type of medicine with a different ingredient," he said.