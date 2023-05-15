Government worried about those still using Ukrainian surrogates 

The Government says it is worried about a small number of Irish people who have continued to use Ukrainian surrogates.
President Voldomyr Zelenskyy's government has drafted a piece of legislation that would outlaw the use of international surrogacy through Ukraine, but about 25 children are due to be born to Irish parents in the war-torn country in the coming months.
The Department of Foreign Affairs last week met parents of children due to be born in the country but has previously said there was a high level of miscarriages, premature babies, and children being born in poor nutritional circumstances in Ukraine.
A spokesperson said on Monday the Government was still strongly advising people not to travel.
“The situation in Ukraine remains extremely dangerous and the Department of Foreign Affairs has strongly advised against all travel to the country.
"We are aware of, and are concerned about, a number of Irish citizens who continue to travel to Ukraine for the purposes of surrogacy arrangements."
They said the Government was currently progressing the Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill 2022, "which will provide clarity and a legal framework around surrogacy".
That bill, which will include recognition of parentage in surrogacy agreements, is to be enacted into law later this year.