Irish firefighters praised after helping injured motorcyclist in Spain

Dublin firefighters responding to an injured motorcyclist on a Spanish motorway on Sunday (Handout/PA)

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 11:28
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Dublin firefighters have been praised after helping a seriously injured man who had come off his motorbike on a Spanish motorway.

The six men were travelling to Malaga airport, after attending a rescue conference and tournament in Seville, when they came across the incident on the A92.

They closed off the scene near Alcala de Guadaira and attended to the middle-aged man, who was unconscious, had multiple injuries and could not breathe.

“Without any hesitation, they protected the area, posted signs and got on with it,” Emergencias Sevilla said.

“The team of six paramedics started to help the injured and they managed to stabilise him.

“He began to breathe and they certainly avoided him (experiencing) a respiratory failure and a cardiac arrest.”

The Dublin Fire Brigade crew who assisted the injured biker. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade
Spanish emergency services arrived at the scene and took over, with the support of those who began treatment.

“We hope the biker recovers soon,” the Emergencias Sevilla said in a tweet.

“He cannot imagine who saved his life; the one who was holding his hand encouraging him, or the one who was holding his head to avoid any spinal injury, they are 3,000kms far away from Sevilla.

“These kind of stories happen when the vocation for public service has no limit… Thanks a lot, mates.”

Dublin Fire Brigade assisting the biker. Picture: EmergenciasSev
Dublin Fire Brigade praised the actions of its members, and said that one of the team had specific training in motorcycling injuries.

“Members of our technical rescue team who were returning from a rescue conference/tournament in Seville came across a seriously injured motorcyclist as they travelled to Malaga airport,” it said in a tweet.

“They were able to fend off the scene and performed critical interventions on the patient as one of our Advanced Paramedics coordinated with the local emergency services.

“As it happens, one of the team has specific training and experience of motorcycling injuries from race events.

“Well done to Dave C, Juan, Richie, Cameron, Dave H and John for their quick reactions.”

