Ikea launches collection service at three Tesco stores - including in Cork

Ikea shoppers will be able to collect their order in certain Tesco car parks as part of a new trial click-and-collect service.

A collection of the latest business articles and business analysis from Cork.

Customers will be able to avail of the collection service in Mitchelstown, Drogheda and Naas from today.

The company said that the move will "expand its offering, providing customers with more convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across the country."

The pilot, which will run for an initial period of six months, will allow customers to collect their IKEA orders for free if the order is over €200, while orders under €200 will cost €15.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco.

Following signage within the Tesco carparks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

Following the launch in Cork, Louth and Kildare, six further Collect Near You points are planned for Limerick, Galway, Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford later this year.

Speaking about the move, Ikea Market Manager in Ireland Martyn Allan said: "Collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us.

This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring IKEA closer to a wider audience.

Ikea has recently opened its latest plan and order point in Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking the fourth IKEA plan and order point to open in Ireland within the past 12 months.

The new facility will join the existing locations in Drogheda, Naas, and St. Stephen's Green, with more planned to open by the end of the year.