Live file on Sophie murder remains on French ambassador's desk

A live file on the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case remains on the desk of the French ambassador to Ireland as authorities continue discussions over the extradition of Ian Bailey.
In a wide-ranging interview with the, Ambassador Vincent Guérend also said he "completely agrees" with recent comments made by Tánaiste Micheál Martin who said the Government and the private sector need to be "realistic" and "clear-eyed" about China's strategic objectives and their implications.
Mr Guérend said there is a huge level of sympathy for the du Plantier family among French citizens.
"I have a living file on my desk," he said. "There are discussions between the departments of justice on both sides, between the judges. There is dialogue with France and Ireland on this case and in general."
Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia in 2019 of the French woman's murder, but the High Court here later refused to extradite him. He has always denied any involvement in her death.
On the issue of China, the ambassador said he agrees with Mr Martin's recent comments.
"I think we very much concur again at European level with the Tánaiste.
"It is certainly in the interest of Europe to both diversify its supply and secondly to make sure that it has also an indigenous capacity at European level to produce some of the key technologies in future like electrical batteries, like telecommunications, 5G, and similar communication technologies."