Live file on Sophie murder remains on French ambassador's desk

A live file on the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case remains on the desk of the French ambassador to Ireland as authorities continue discussions over the extradition of Ian Bailey.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Examiner, Ambassador Vincent Guérend also said he "completely agrees" with recent comments made by Tánaiste Micheál Martin who said the Government and the private sector need to be "realistic" and "clear-eyed" about China's strategic objectives and their implications.