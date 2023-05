Rory Gallagher has announced he will 'step back' as Derry football manager.

In a statement on Friday evening, Mr Gallagher said: "I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry Senior football Manager with immediate effect.

"This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority."

Derry GAA confirmed that Ciaran Meenagh will be in charge for the Ulster final against Armagh on Sunday.

More to follow.