Drag queen group thanks the public for its support after online hate leads to a cancelled show 

A group of drag queens have thanked the public for the outpouring of support they received after they had a show cancelled, following "online abuse and threats".

Entertainment agency Queens of the Party was informed this week that the plug had been pulled on an upcoming event at a hotel in Co Carlow.

TNT Promotions said the decision was not their fault, nor was it the fault of the Seven Oaks Hotel, but was purely down to the online abuse and threat both the promoter and hotel had received.

Charmin Electrik said she was told the hotel received four or five messages, while the organiser got three or four messages last weekend.

The comments she is aware of mostly asked whether or not children would be present at the nighttime event, which was clearly marked as over-18s only.

Ms Electrik believes it was wrong to give in and cancel the show, because it gives the people behind the messages more ammunition.

Show of support

However, the messages of support have by far surpassed the negatives. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Virgin Media's The Tonight Show that he was disappointed the decision was made not to go ahead with the show.

Plans are now underway to relaunch the event thanks to the overwhelming support. Ms Electrik said:

I have said to them to be prepared for a bigger backlash now because they got away with it the first time so they will try get away with it a second time.

She said that a negative response to drag queens in Ireland is not something she has often experienced in her 17 years of performing.

Queens of the Party runs monthly sell-out events in Drogheda and Dundalk, as well as performing in other parts of the country.

We have never had an issue with any of the other shows we have put on and this week now, we have been getting such positive reactions from everyone.

"It's literally all saying: we were absolutely shocked to see something like this happen and what can we do to help?"

Another person who was shocked by the story was Cork make-up artist Siobhán O'Mahony, who recently organised a drag brunch in Clonakilty which was met "with nothing but positivity".

The event at De Barra's last weekend was a hit with locals and people are already asking for another one to be held.

"We had all ages there. We took them on a conga up the town with the three queens from Mockie Ah. It was all so positive," said Ms O'Mahony.

"They were welcomed with open arms, people had a great time and all the kids were loving it."