Minister concerned at 'huge volume' of violence and racism in underage sport

Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne has expressed concern at the "huge volume" of racism and violence which has emerged in underage sport.

The junior minister made the comments during a presentation to the Seanad at which he again urged all national sporting bodies to adopt a Code of Conduct template currently being developed by Sport Ireland to tackle racism and violence at matches across the country.

It comes as an investigation is underway into violent scenes at an under 14 Rebel Óg game in Cork between Ballygiblin and St Vincent’s in April. Video footage of the incident has been viewed thousands of times in recent days.

Mr Byrne told senators that incidents of racism and violence at underage games is of particular concern. “The one shocking thing about this is there is a huge volume of this affecting underage players and coaches on pitches and referees, of course," he said.

"But also some of the online abuse has been directed at some underage players as well. I think that is outrageous too.”

He also told senators that he believes there is no reason for parents to communicate with a referee during a game. He said that Codes of Conduct recommended by the Joint Committee can set standards in behaviour.

Officials in Sport Ireland are currently convening a working group to develop a national code template to help sporting bodies tackle the growing issue, Mr Byrne said. “Sports organisations can then use the template Code of Conduct as good practice within their sport.”

The working group will be in place next week with work to be completed within a short timeframe, he said.

Video footage of the under-14 Hurling match fight has been viewed thousands of times in recent days. Source: @CraicOfTheAsh on twitter

“I am informed that the template will be available by the end of May. I urge all national sporting bodies to use the template to develop a Code of Conduct appropriate to their sport along with ensuring that disciplinary procedures and sanctions are used when necessary.”

There have been a number of high-profile incidents in recent times, including one which led to a strike taken by Roscommon referees in September after a referee was assaulted during a minor football game.

Last month, Wexford hurling star Lee Chin suffered racial abuse at a charity game between Tipperary and Wexford. The game was abandoned. A spectator has since been given a 48-week suspension following an investigation into the incident.

Mr Byrne convened a meeting with representatives of the GAA, the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Rugby Football Union on Tuesday to discuss violent and racist incidents at sports matches. The meeting was also attended by the chief executive of Sport Ireland, Dr Una May.