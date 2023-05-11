'Shock' that garda to be prosecuted over pursuit of crime gang members killed in head-on collision

Two of the main Garda representative bodies have reacted with anger after it emerged a member of the force faces criminal prosecution after being involved in the pursuit of three members of a Dublin criminal gang who died in a road collision.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors have both reacted angrily after details emerged at an inquest of the criminal prosecution.

On Wednesday, the inquest into the deaths of the three men — Dean Maguire, 29, Karl Freeman, 26, and Graham Taylor, 31 — was adjourned until May 23, after coroner Clare Keane was told at Dublin District Coroner’s Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions is planning to initiate the prosecution.

It follows an examination of a file submitted by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) after its investigation into the deaths.

A designated officer with Gsoc, Seán Campbell, told the hearing that the garda facing the prosecution was still not aware of the precise offence.

The DPP’s decision was communicated to Mr Campbell on Tuesday evening.

The men were killed when the BMW vehicle they were travelling in burst into flames after a head-on collision with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel in Dublin on July 7, 2021.

They were driving on the wrong side of the carriageway at the time.

In a statement, the GRA said: “The news that any member would face the threat of criminal charges for any actions while carrying out their duty for the protection of the public has come as a shock and is extremely concerning for our members.”

Meanwhile, the AGSI said it was “scandalous” that the garda had found out through a public forum that a charge was being brought against him.

The association’s general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, said: “Once again we have a situation whereby a garda is subject to a protracted Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission process to only find out in a public domain that he is to face charges. The personal impact is grave, and the professional impact is damaging.”

She added: “It is in no way the best practice and most certainly will have a negative consequence on ongoing Garda recruitment.”