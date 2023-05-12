Dentists vote no confidence in Donnelly amid frustration over 'crumbling' system 

The Irish Dental Association (IDA) has issued a vote of no confidence in Health Minister Stephen Donnelly after a survey found more than half of patients have to wait more than three months for specialist care.

The survey of the IDA members was undertaken ahead of their annual conference which takes place in Kilkenny this weekend.

Among the findings were:

One in six patients are waiting over three months for an elective appointment, while more than half of patients are being forced to wait longer than three months for specialist care

More than 50% of dentists surveyed have tried to hire a dentist in the past 12 months with almost 60% of those unable to find a suitable candidate

80% of IDA members who currently hold a DTSS contract say they are no longer able to take on or see new medical card patients

93% of dentists say that they would not sign up to the medical card contract in its current form during any talks on a new scheme.

The president of the association Eamon Croke described the results as "stark."

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD. Picture: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos Dublin

He said: "The resounding response from our members substantiate our concerns surrounding the ongoing issues facing the sector, which are acting as significant barriers to patients who require access to adequate and efficient oral healthcare.

"Our membership is beyond frustrated at the endless broken promises and false dawns by the Minister and his Department. The recent vote of no confidence in the minister by dentists shows how broken their trust is in a system and service that has no capacity or seen any meaningful commitment to reform."

The Minister himself said this week that the State has had a ‘blind spot’ when it comes to dentistry and oral health.

Mr Croke questioned what needs to happen for dental health to be "recognised as an integral part of general health".

He added: "Sadly, without the political willingness, patients — particularly children and those most vulnerable — will continue to shoulder the burden of a system crumbling under decades of inaction and neglect."