Derry manager Rory Gallagher releases statement following 'serious allegations'

Manager of Derry senior football team Rory Gallagher has released a statement after his estranged wife made “a number of serious allegations” against him.

In a Facebook post, Nicola Gallagher made multiple allegations of domestic abuse, and alleged that she had been the victim of serious domestic violence for twenty years.

Rory Gallagher said on Thursday in response to the social media post that allegations made against him had been “investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his solicitors, Logan and Corry Solicitors, the Derry manager said their marriage had broken down more than four years ago.

He continued: “Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time. Following long running court proceedings in Family Courts in both jurisdictions, I was granted a full Residence Order in respect of our three young children on 17th February 2023. This outcome was recommended by social services.”

He continued: “My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

Derry are set to play Armagh in this year’s Ulster football final on Sunday. Rory Gallagher was manager when Derry won the Ulster SFC last year, losing out to Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.