Micheál Martin: Ireland has no deal with RAF to protect its airspace

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has denied any deal has been done with the RAF to protect Ireland’s airspace, but admitted there “may have been occasions in the past for a number of reasons” that British military aircraft have flown over the country.

He said he believes recent stories in the media about a deal with Britain are “not accurate” but declined to say any more on the matter, citing national security.

Mr Martin also played down Russian naval activity off the south and west coast saying it was “not new news”. He made these comments to reporters prior to addressing PDForra’s annual delegate conference in Co Meath.

Ryan McKinley, Susan Grehan, and Mark Doherty, delegates at the annual PDForra conference in Trim, Co Meath on Tuesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

There he announced an agreement had been reached in principle between his department and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s department to allow all enlisted military personnel to have access to private secondary healthcare.

“The details of how this will be implemented are now being considered with a view to introducing it as soon as possible,” Mr Martin said.

He said it will be of “immense benefit” to ranks represented by PDForra, who will be able to avail of referrals to private hospitals and consultants as deemed clinically necessary by an examining medical officer, in line with the treatment afforded to officers.

Lt Gen Seán Clancy, Chief of Staff, addressing delegates at the PDForra conference in Trim, Co Meath, on Tuesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

This was welcomed by Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy who said the health and wellbeing of his personnel is one of his key priorities.

Mr Martin said the fallout from the shocking revelations in the recent Independent Review Group report (Women of Honour) will result in a statutory inquiry to examine the effectiveness of the complaints processes in the Defence Forces and to address workplace issues relating to discrimination, bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, and sexual misconduct.

“Our end goal has to be a safe workplace where self-worth and dignity is actively promoted and mutual respect becomes a dominant feature in an organisation which is open to change,” he said. “I want a career in the Defence Forces to be one where every individual feels valued, respected and recognised for the positive contribution they are making to the country’s security.”

Mr Martin assured delegates the Government “remains fully committed” to implementing the Working Time Directive in the Defence Forces.

“I know that delegates appreciate the complexity of these issues, given the specific nature of military service,” he said.

“However, I wish to again emphasise that the health and safety of personnel in the Defence Forces, as enshrined in the directive, remains an absolute priority and I have directed both department officials and military management to progress to implementation as soon as possible.”

PDForra president Mark Keane with Tánaiste Mícheál Martin TD, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Mnister for Defence at the organisation's annual dlegate conference in Trim, Co Meath. Picture: Moya Nolan

Lt Gen Clancy said the possibility of a prolonged war in Ukraine presents continued significant security and economic challenges for Ireland and our European partners and this will have implications for how we train, operate, and deploy with the pending German-led EU battlegroup exercises.

The chief of staff said this will be “professionally challenging but also professionally fulfilling” for 183 personnel — mainly from the Mechanised Infantry Company — as they test their parity of knowledge and application of skills with 10 partner nations that will take part in two military exercises in Germany and Hungary.