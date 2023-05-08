Paramedics and ambulance workers overwhelmingly back strike action

Paramedics and ambulance workers have voted overwhelmingly for strike action as part of a dispute over the implementation of reforms and modernisation of the service.

A ballot by Siptu members of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), counted last Friday, has returned a result of over 95% in favour of strike action, the union announced.

The largest trade union in the sector, Siptu represents more than 90% of workers in the NAS.

The ballot relates to those working in ambulances, including road staff, paramedics, and advanced paramedics, and does not include those working in emergency 999 control centres.

Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny said the dispute was the result of management's failure to fully implement the recommendation of the Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report. This report was jointly commissioned by the NAS, Siptu, and the HSE in 2018.

According to Siptu, it provides for a proposed new structure for the service, including revised pay scales.

Mr Kenny said: “This huge vote in favour of taking action demonstrates our members’ determination to ensure their employer honours its agreement in full when it comes to implementing widespread reform at the NAS.”

Siptu members have fully co-operated with a plan drawn up by management to develop the service and they expect commitments concerning new grades and pay scales, which were made to them, to be met, he said.

“It is the function of management to secure the necessary funding to deliver the agreed vision for the service. This includes any payments arising to staff as part of their overall restructuring plan.”

Date for action

The exact date and nature of the industrial action that will now be taken will be finalised in the coming days, following consultation with Siptu members.

It is understood potential actions could include a work-to-rule or a possible ban on overtime. However, the NAS has yet to be served a notice of strike action, which must be sanctioned first.

Siptu has previously said it believes the business case for the implementation of this report is outside the terms of the Building Momentum Public Service Agreement. Negotiations on a new public sector pay deal are due to get under way later this year.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the preference of the NAS would "always be for constructive engagement with all stakeholders on any pay dispute".

She added: "The threat of industrial action is worrying for our staff and patients and we would call on Siptu to reconsider."

The NAS also sought to assure the public that every effort will be made to mitigate any risk to them arising from any action.

"The current national pay agreement, Building Momentum, means we cannot consider sectoral or grade-based pay and conditions claims during the lifetime of that agreement.

"However, we have developed a business case jointly with Siptu and Unite on the issue, and are working to ensure that this is included in the next round of national pay discussions."