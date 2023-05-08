Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Tipperary and five other counties 

Met Éireann has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties, including Tipperary.

The warnings for Tipperary, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, and Wicklow will come into effect at midday on Monday and will stay in place until 8 pm later that evening.

Met Éireann have said that "thunderstorms are likely to develop."

The national forecaster have also said to expect spot flooding and hazardous travelling conditions as well.

Monday night should see "heavy or thundery showers" which will clear later in the evening, with showers becoming more isolated later in the night.

"Clear spells will form with some mist patches. Towards morning, more heavy showers will develop near the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C in a light southwesterly breeze," Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for all of Northern Ireland.

The alert for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry will come into effect at Midday on Monday and stay in place until 9 pm at night.

The forecaster is predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms which may lead to some localised disruption.