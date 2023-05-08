Most women are not confident they can spot symptoms of ovarian cancer

Almost 80% of women in Ireland are not confident they would notice a symptom of ovarian cancer, according to new research.

A new study commissioned by the Irish Network of Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) examined the knowledge on recognising warning signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer in a sample size of 522.

The survey, carried out ahead of World Ovarian Cancer Day, also showed that while 70% knew that Cervical Check Screening Programme assesses whether a woman is at risk of having cervical cancer, 34% mistakenly believed that cervical screening checks were for ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulva, and vaginal cancer.

Some 400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and almost 300 women die from this disease in Ireland. Ovarian cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in women in Ireland, after lung, breast, and colorectal cancer.

To mark World Ovarian Cancer Day, the INGO has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer and encourage women to contact and explain their symptoms to their GP.

The campaign emphasises the BEAT symptoms:

Bloating that is persistent and doesn’t come and go

Eating less and feeling full more quickly

Abdominal and pelvic pain you feel most days

Toilet changes in urination or bowel habits

There is no standard screening test to pick up ovarian cancer in women who don’t have symptoms. Early diagnosis can significantly improve survival – more than 8 out of 10 patients diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer are alive five years after diagnosis compared to just 1 in 6 people diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.

Karen Cadoo, Medical Oncologist and Cancer Geneticist in St James's Hospital said “Approximately 20% of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer have a genetic reason for their cancer. This information can be important for their treatment for some women. It is also very important for their family members so that they can understand and reduce their ovarian cancer risk.” Ovarian cancer patient, Deirdre O’Raw, said “We all know our own bodies and if we notice any changes or anything unusual that lasts more that a few weeks then get it checked out”.

Dr. Sharon O’Toole, Senior Research Fellow in Trinity College Dublin and Coordinator of the World Ovarian Cancer Day campaign at INGO, said “It is important to highlight that there is no screening for ovarian cancer and that cervical screening does not check for all gynaecological cancers.