Banshees of Inisherin and Bad Sisters the big winners at IFTAs

It was a great night for the Banshees of Inisherin and Bad Sisters as the Irish stars of tv drama and film were honoured at the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) gala awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The red carpet was rolled out at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre for the 20th-anniversary ceremony, hosted by comedian Deirdre O’Kane, to honour those who work in front of and behind the cameras.

Martin McDonagh’s Banshees won best film, Brendan Gleeson won best supporting actor for his role as Colm, while Kerry Condon won best supporting actress.

Bríd Ní Neachtain won the best lead actress in a film award for her work in Róise & Frank, the comedy-drama set in Ring, Co Waterford, while Paul Mescal won the best lead actor in a film for Aftersun.

Frank Berry celebrated on the double, picking up the best film script and best film director awards for Aisha.

Anne-Marie Duff IFTA winner of Best Supporting Actress – Drama. Picture Andres Poveda

On the small screen, Sharon Horgan won the lead actress in a drama award for her role in Bad Sisters, the black comedy series she created, her co-star Anne-Marie Duff won best supporting actress, while Dearbhla Walsh won best director of a drama for her work on the show.

Stephen Rea won the lead actor in a drama award for The English, the gritty western mini-series on Amazon Prime, while the supporting actor in a drama award went to Ciarán Hinds for his performance in The Dry.

The IFTA for best drama script went to Lisa McGee for the Derry Girls: The Agreement episode.

With an Oscar and Bafta under its belt already, An Irish Goodbye won the IFTA for best live-action short, while Netflix’s Oscar-winning All Quiet On The Western Front won best international film.

The coveted Rising Star award went to Omagh native, Aoife McArdle, for her work co-directing the smash hit Apple TV series, Severance, with Ben Stiller.

Austin Butler won the best international actor award for his portrayal of Elvis in the movie of the same name, while Cate Blanchett won the best international actress award for her performance as a troubled conductor, in Tár.

The George Morrison feature documentary award went to Kathryn Ferguson’s Nothing Compares on the life and legacy of Sinead O’Connor, Soft Tissue won the best animated short film, best editing went to Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa for Elvis, best original music went to Sarah Lynch for The Dry, best cinematography award went to Piers McGrail for It Is In Us All, Consolata Boyle won the IFTA for best costume design for her work on Enola Holmes 2, Tom McInerney and Joe Whelan won the award for best hair and make-up for their work on Valhalla, while best sound went to Sparrow.

Brendan Gleeson Winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the IFTA Awards. Picture Andres Poveda

Meanwhile, veteran costume designer Joan Bergin was presented with the Irish Academy’s industry lifetime achievement award by Jim Sheridan for her outstanding contribution to the Irish and international film and television industry over some four decades.

The multi award-winning designer has worked with some of the best directors and actors in the world including Mr Sheridan, Christopher Nolan, Mike Newell, Joel Schumacher, Neil Jordan, and has designed costumes for stars including Daniel Day-Lewis, Amy Adams, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson, Christian Bale, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Richard Harris.

Costume designer Joan Bergin who received the IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture Andres Poveda

She has worked on major productions such as The Prestige, The Tudors, Vikings, In The Name of the Father, The Field, My Left Foot and Disenchanted.

IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said: “Joan has been an avid member and supporter of the Irish Academy since its inception in 2003 and an extraordinary mentor to new talent coming through, sharing her knowledge and expertise for new generations to come. We are all so very proud of her achievements."