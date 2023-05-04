Motorcyclist killed in Tobermore road crash

The motorcyclist died in a crash in Tobermore, Co Derry (PA)

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 22:53
David Young, PA

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Co Derry.

The man sustained fatal injuries in the single vehicle collision on the Lisnamuck Road in Tobermore.

A PSNI spokesman said officers received a report of the crash shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” he said.

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The road remained closed on Thursday evening, with diversions in place.

The PSNI appealed for witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

