Government may pay Ukrainians social welfare to encourage them to return home

The Government is to explore paying social welfare to Ukrainians as a way of encouraging them to return home when the temporary protection directive ends.

A paper by the Department of Justice put forward at the Cabinet committee on Ukraine outlined a number of policies for consideration by EU states.

Protection has been given to Ukrainians until March 2024 but there may be a further extension of temporary protection

until March 2025.

Another option to be examined by the Government is whether to offer residency to some Ukrainians including those in employment or education.

The EU Commission has said it will engage in discussions with all members on how best to exit temporary protection and it is understood the Department of Justice believes it should wait for further input from the commission before deciding the most appropriate response.

A recent survey carried out by Ukrainian Action in Ireland found that among beneficiaries of temporary protection

in Ireland, 41% have decided to stay permanently in Ireland, 32% are unsure of their plans, and 24% intend to return to Ukraine as soon as they can.

EU countries will have to either support Ukrainians to remain in the EU post temporary protection or support Ukrainians to return home and rebuild Ukraine or “possibly some blend of both approaches”.

Policy options

The paper outlines a number of policy options to be explored by countries who are accommodating Ukrainians.

One option includes how to “incentivise voluntary returns” including the continued provision of supports for a time-bound period to provide security to those returning.

Ukrainians that have arrived in Ireland can avail of jobseekers’ allowance if under the age of 66 and those older receive a supplementary welfare allowance.

They can also avail of child benefit and a number of other financial supports depending on their circumstances.

Another option is whether some Ukrainians could be granted residency, including those in employment or education and to those who cannot travel back to Ukraine due to health or humanitarian reasons.

It also says members should examine whether families with school children would be permitted to remain until completion of their academic term.

Governments are also to explore how to support a viable return programme for Ukrainians who want to go home, particularly in the context of a potentially protracted war where the capacity of Ukrainian authorities to re-integrate nationals must also be taken into account.

It is understood the paper stated that any policy may have “potentially substantial resource and cost implications” and will require significant collaboration across government.

Ministers were also informed that it would be necessary to consider how any agreed approach may impact on the international protection system, particularly in cases of people who do not avail of voluntary returns or are not in employment do not qualify for appropriate residence permissions.