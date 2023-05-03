Simon Harris admits 'much more' work needed to support sexual violence victims

"Much more" work is needed to support victims of sexual violence, but a rise in the numbers reporting their experiences is "encouraging", the Justice Minister says.

Simon Harris was speaking at the launch of a joint Department of Justice and National Women's Council (NWC) report which found that victims are being disbelieved by untrained professionals and blamed for their abuse.

The report calls for systemic changes to in-camera rules in courts and for mandatory training for public sector staff who deal with victims.

Its authors say people were left feeling “belittled”, “stupid” and “guilty” for staying for so long in a home where domestic and/or sexual violence was taking place. and that some questions asked of survivors don't "even begin to grasp the insidious nature of the coercive control that often underlies domestic and/or sexual violence in the home".

Mr Harris told the launch that relations between victims and gardaí have improved in recent months due to an increase in the number of specially-trained gardaí.

"Since January, we've had trained professionals in every garda division in Ireland. So no matter what part of the country you live in today, if you approach An Garda Síochána to report domestic, sexual or gender-based violence, there are now specifically trained members in your area.

When somebody comes forward and takes that step, they want to know that the journey is victim-centred.

"We have to be truthful here in relation to this. While we have made much progress, while there is much work underway, this report clearly shows how much more needs to be done. That's why I'm just describing this report today as positive and I'm describing its recommendation as practical.

"I'd like to identify quickly, the early wins for victims and survivors from this report that can be implemented and I'm signaling what I think a couple of them are."

Mr Harris said he will soon bring the Sexual Offences Bill to Cabinet which will "re-define the consent test" and will strengthen the rights of victims, ensure anonymity for victims in all trials for sexual offences, and extend the victim’s right to separate legal representation. He said the report will be implemented and the Government is "in the delivery space" on gender-based violence.

It is positive that an increasing number of women are reporting domestic and sexual violence to authorities but the legal systems do not recognise or engage with each other, said NWC director Orla O'Connor.