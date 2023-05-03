Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria fears

Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria fears

The Cadbury desserts have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority.

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 10:30
Michelle McGlynn

A number of Cadbury chocolate desserts have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) over concerns about listeria.

It warned consumers that there is a possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled batches were sold in some Lidl stores and retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and display.

The products affected are the 75g Crunchie chocolate dessert and the Flake chocolate dessert - both will be marked with a use-by date of May 17, 2023.

The Dairy Milk Buttons chocolate dessert, also 75g, is also included in the recall. It has a use-by date of May 18, 2023.

If you believe you may have consumed one of these products contact your doctor if you have mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

People who are particularly vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes include pregnant women, babies and those with weakened immune systems including elderly people.

On average, it takes around three weeks from the initial infection and the first symptoms appearing although it can range from three and 70 days.

