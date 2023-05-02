MEPs urged to act over palm oil plantation controversy

Some 20 organisations protested at Dublin's St Stephen's Green calling for Irish MEPs to take action on the environmentally destructive issue of palm oil plantations.

The Irish Coalition for Business and Human Rights (ICBHR), made up of organisations such as Trócaire, Oxfam Ireland, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Friends of the Earth, and the National Women's Council, came together for a stunt that involved an imaginary palm oil plantation at the iconic Dublin location.

Their ‘Don’t Dig up the Green’ banner was in opposition to an imagined five-acre plantation that would profoundly affect such a landscape.

More than half of packaged products consumed in the Western world contain palm oil, with the likes of ice cream, washing powder, and soap all containing the substance, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

It is a very productive crop and offers a greater yield at a lower cost of production than other vegetable oils, meaning global production and demand for palm oil is increasing rapidly.

However, it has had a profoundly negative effect on biodiversity, the WWF says.

Around 90% of the world's oil palm trees are grown on a few islands in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Irish organisations protesting at St Stephen's Green said palm oil plantations around the world are not only contributing to deforestation, but also violent attacks against human rights defenders, and people being forcibly evicted from their land.

Environmental directive

The ICBHR called for Ireland's MEPs to "take action ahead of the upcoming key vote on the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive in the European Parliament".

Last year, the European Commission introduced a new directive aimed at tackling human rights abuses and environmental damage.

Trócaire chief executive officer Caoimhe de Barra said it would be "absurd" to dig up St Stephen's Green for a palm oil plantation.

"But what’s even more absurd is that many of the communities we work with around the world are under attack, being forced out of their homes, and are losing their land, all to satiate the global demand for palm oil.

"This lucrative commodity is found in so many of our everyday products, such as our breakfast cereals, shampoo, and cosmetics.”

Oxfam Ireland chief executive officer Jim Clarken said it is "scandalous" that communities are being forcibly evicted from their homes by big business.

"It is equally as scandalous that this demand for palm oil is causing significant environmental damage around the world, including mass deforestation and species loss. This is happening against the backdrop of an out-of-control climate crisis. We wouldn’t let this reckless behaviour by corporations happen in St Stephen’s Green or anywhere in Ireland and we can’t let it happen elsewhere in our world.”