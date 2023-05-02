Eleven vehicles destroyed in arson attack in Co Tyrone

The PSNI has appealed for information about an arson attack in Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 11:48
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Eleven vehicles have been destroyed in an arson attack in Co Tyrone.

Police have appealed for information about the incident in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday.

The PSNI said it was reported at about 4.20am that a vehicle transporter parked in the area had been set on fire.

Officers, with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended, and the fire was extinguished.

A PSNI spokesman said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire, or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 156 of 02/05/23.”

Arson#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
