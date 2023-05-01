Iarnród Éireann launches safety campaign over growing numbers of slips and falls

Iarnród Éireann launches safety campaign over growing numbers of slips and falls
Passengers arriving into Connolly station in Dublin (PA)
Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 15:07
Rebecca Black, PA

Rail operator Iarnród Éireann has launched a safety campaign in response to a growing numbers of falls.

There were 145 slips, trips and falls recorded in 2022, and 52 in the first three months of 2023.

There were also 66 incidents of cycling, skateboarding and scooting on platforms last year, and 24 so far this year.

According to figures compiled by Iarnród Éireann, most falls were recorded at Connolly station (40), followed by 33 at Heuston station, 14 at Kent station and 10 each at Dun Laoghaire station and Tara Street station.

Iarnrod Eireann has launched new safety videos to address the matter as well as warning over being too close to the platform edge at stations.

A company spokesperson said safety is its number one priority.

They said: “It’s our responsibility to ensure we provide a safe travelling environment. However, we do also need our customers to help us.

Slips, trips and falls thankfully tend to result in minor injuries at worst. However, there can be more serious incidents and while accidents can happen, running or rushing through the station will always increase risk.

“We’d urge customers to allow time to reach the platform for their train and to be careful of their own safety and that of others when moving through the station.”

They said while incidents of cycling, skateboarding or scooting on platforms are relatively low, they are also increasing and show “complete disregard for other customers”.

“We will issue fines for this but urge those using bikes or similar to travel to and from the station to be mindful of others,” they added.

“The Stay Alert Stay Safe campaign shows common safety scenarios and how to best navigate them to make sure you have the best journey possible with Iarnród Éireann.”

The new videos will feature on the company’s social media channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube over the coming months.

Read More

Religious orders have yet to agree on contribution to mother and baby home redress scheme

More in this section

Aughnacloy fatal crash Community ‘numb’ after tragic road crash, funeral for siblings told
Famine In Ireland Ancestor’s famine role could merit compensation, says Laura Trevelyan
Donald Trump visit to UK It’s great to be home, says Trump as he arrives in Scotland
fallsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Tánaiste Micheál Martin provided an update this afternoon saying that "Ireland continues to offer strong support for evacuation efforts." Picture: PA</p>

218 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan amid fragile ceasefire

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd