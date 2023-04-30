Investigation underway after soccer player left with 'blood coming out of his neck'

Gardaí are investigating after a soccer player was left with “blood coming out of his neck” during a match in Dublin.

The serious incident has been described by one soccer club as “a really dark and violent day”.

The alleged assault took place on Saturday in Clonshaugh Park, Dublin 17, and a photo of the injured man, which was blurred out, was later posted online by Celtic United FC.

The club said in a statement that there was a “really violent and dark day for Celtic United in the 47th minute of the second half” during a match with St Brendan’s United.

It is understood that one player was left “with a cut” to his neck and lay down on the grass with “blood coming out of his neck”.

The club said an ambulance was called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The statement continued:

He is alive but in hospital with shock. We are awaiting for more information about his health and further reports.

"This is over the limit and has to stop… Violence… should not be accepted.”

The club wished the player a “rapid recovery, which is the most important thing for us at the moment”.

Gardaí told the Irish Examiner in a statement that they are “investigating a serious assault which occurred on Saturday afternoon, 29th April 2023 in Clonshaugh Park, Dublin 17.

“A man (30s) later received treatment in hospital following the incident. Investigations ongoing.”

St Brendan’s United and Celtic United FC have been contacted by the Irish Examiner.