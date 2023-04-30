Irish government ceases emergency civil assistance response in Sudan

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 12:29
Imasha Costa

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed it will be ceasing their emergency civil assistance response amid the successful evacuation of 209 citizens and their dependents.

In a statement issued on Sunday afterrnoon, the DFA said that "in line with changed operational requirements since the ending of flights from Sudan into Cyprus, the ECAT (Emergency Civil Assistance Team) Element of our consular response will conclude today - April 30."

A total of 209 citizens and dependents have been successfully evacuated from the current crisis in Sudan. The majority of those were carried on flights operated by the UK into Cyprus. 

"The Government is grateful for the support of the UK and the Republic of Cyprus during this period," the statement read. 

It also said that the ECAT mission will withdraw from Cyprus, which has been based there since Thursday April 27. 

"The mission involved Defence Forces personnel, in support of Department of Foreign Affairs officials, to assist with the process of evacuating Irish citizens and their dependents from the crisis in Sudan. In line with changed operational requirements since the ending of flights from Sudan into Cyprus, the ECAT element of our consular response will conclude today – 30 April," the statement added. 

The Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said: “I wish to thank the ECAT team and all those involved in our consular response.

"Our primary aim has been to offer our citizens every assistance through what has been an extremely difficult and challenging time.

"Our experienced consular teams in Dublin and in the region will continue to actively respond to the needs of our citizens as the situation evolves."

Evacuees cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict, (Picture: AP Photo)
Evacuees cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict, (Picture: AP Photo)

Sudan has gone into its 16th day of fighting, killing more than 500 people and injuring nearly 4,600 people, despite a ceasefire in place. 

Satellite images from the area show long convoys at the Egyptian border as civilians flee the violence. The UN has said that at least 20,000 people have fled to Chad, 4,000 into South Sudan, 3,500 to Ethiopia and 3,000 to the Central African Republic. 

Civilian death toll tops 400 as battle for Sudan continues

