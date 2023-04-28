Tánaiste says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with family of Irishman killed in Ukraine

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence has expressed sympathies to the family of an Irishman killed in Ukraine.

Finbar Cafferky, from Achill Island, Co Mayo, was a military volunteer with previous combat experience in Syria where he assisted Kurdish militia in their battle against ISIS.

He recently travelled to Ukraine to assist local forces there.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “My deepest sympathies to the Cafferky family on the sad passing of Finbar.

“He obviously was a young man of clear principles.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family today.

“I think the family have asked for privacy, I’m not going to comment any further on it at this particular time. I’ll allow the family space to grieve what is a very, very sad loss for them.”

Reports of Finbar’s death were confirmed by his father, Tom, at the family home in Cashel, Achill, yesterday afternoon.

Mr Cafferkey declined to elaborate on the circumstances of his son’s passing or offer any further comment.

“We are grieving…it’s a private matter. I don’t want to say anything further,” he stated.

Achill Island, where the Cafferkey family is well-liked and respected, has been numbed with grief since news came through of the tragic passing.

One local person said: “We heard reports yesterday (Wednesday) that Finbar had been killed but we were hoping against hope that the information was untrue.

Now that his death has been confirmed we are absolutely devastated.

Others on Achill Island spoke of Finbar’s commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes.

He took part in the Shell to Sea protests against the Corrib Gas project and, in later years, worked in Copenhagen on a construction project.

“Finbar was a man of principle,” a further islander recalled.

“I know that about eight years ago he worked on the border between Greece and Macedonia assisting migrants coming off dinghies.

“It came as a bit of surprise when we learned from newspaper reports that he had been fighting in Syria.

"Nobody around here, except perhaps his family, knew he was in Ukraine.

“I know that relatives have been concerned for his safety over the years. His family have been particularly worried.”

The dead man’s parents, Tom and Celine, are being comforted by close relatives and neighbours.

Tom is a former publican, who now works as an auctioneer.