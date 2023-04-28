New record as almost 12,000 people homeless in month before the eviction ban lifted 

Last month saw a record number of people in emergency accommodation as the number of homeless people in Ireland rose to almost 12,000.

Figures released today by the Department of Housing show that 11,988 people were recorded accessing emergency accommodation in March — a 2.1% increase on the previous month. The figures came while the no-fault eviction ban was in place.

There were 5,823 single adults and 1,639 families accessing emergency accommodation in March, including 3,472 children (under-18s).

Last month saw 11,742 people using emergency accommodation, including 3,373 children.

Dublin Simon said that following on from the lifting of the eviction ban, it is seeing "increased activity in our homelessness prevention services and experiencing a rise in enquiries from concerned tenants at risk of losing their homes and requiring our expertise and support".

"Single people account for almost half of the clients we work with in homelessness prevention and are especially vulnerable due to a lack of affordable and suitable accommodation. Additionally, barriers to accessing the Housing Assistance Payment are being reported on the ground, and some individuals are returning to our emergency services due to the lack of appropriate options for moving on from homelessness."

Quarterly figures

Figures released by the Department of Housing show that the first quarter of 2023 saw a 15% increase in number of adults, and their dependents, who exited, or were prevented, from entering emergency accommodation on Q1 2022, However, the number of new families entering emergency accommodation has increased from Quarter 4 of 2022 by 5.

Nationally, family presentations were down 8.2% on the corresponding period in 2022 (from 729 to 669). Of the 669 families presenting, 45.7% of these families were prevented from having to enter emergency accommodation by way of a tenancy having been found. 215 families exited emergency accommodation into a tenancy in the quarter, a 4.9% increase on the 205 families who exited homelessness in the same quarter in 2022.

The Quarterly Report also shows that almost half of single households accessing emergency accommodation on the last night of the quarter have been in emergency accommodation for less than 6 months (2,685 of 5,663 single households).

Commenting on the reports published on Friday, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said:

“Unfortunately we have seen an increase in the numbers of people in emergency accommodation despite the Winter Eviction Moratorium still being in effect in March. The situation is very challenging but the Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are working together and making every effort to reduce homelessness. Tackling this issue is a Government priority."

Overall, 871 high-support need individuals (formerly rough sleepers or long-term users of emergency accommodation) were housed and supported through the Housing First Scheme, the figures show.