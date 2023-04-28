'Keep the umbrella close by': Temperatures of 19C expected this weekend but showers due

A mixture of sunshine and showers can be expected over the bank holiday weekend, but it will be warm with temperatures set to hit highs of 19C.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather set the tone for the weekend's weather by saying: "It’s put away the winter coat time but keep the umbrella close by."

Met Éireann said that while Friday will see temperatures reach highs of 18C, there will be "scattered sharp showers" in the afternoon that will be mostly be over the eastern half of the country and heaviest in the southeast.

Friday night will see mainly clear skies, with "a little patchy rain" developing on coastal areas, with nighttime temperatures falling to lows of 7C to 11C.

Saturday will bring "good, sunny spells" followed by an influx of scattered showers, with the potential to turn heavy, in the afternoon.

However, milder temperatures are predicted, with highs of 15C to 19C expected throughout the day, Met Éireann said.

Saturday night will see a change in conditions, with "clear spells and isolated showers" transitioning into "cloudier conditions and showery rain" as the night progresses.

Temperature of 8C to 11C are predicted overnight.

Met Éireann has predicted Sunday morning will give way to "a day of sunny spells and widespread showers", with some turning heavy.

The mercury will rise to highs of between 15C and 18C, with cooler temperatures expected along Atlantic coasts.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday night, with any lingering showers expected to dissipate, giving way to a dry night.

Met Éireann has warned Monday will follow the same pattern as previous days, beginning with a combination of sunny spells and scattered showers, turning dry as the evening comes around.

It will again be mild, with temperatures reaching highs of 18C.

Met Éireann added that current indications "suggest that there will be a good deal of dry and at times sunny weather through to midweek with just isolated showers".

It comes as Spain saw sweltering summertime temperatures this week — with highs of 38C in the southern Guadalquivir Valley.

Health officials are considering bringing in a heat prevention plan two weeks early to help regions respond to the unseasonably warm weather’s effects.

The State Meteorological Agency said temperatures were “exceptionally high” for April because of a mass of very warm and dry air coming from North Africa.

— additional reporting by Associated Press