Department urges Irish people trapped in Sudan to flee if safe to do so

Irish citizens still trapped in Sudan are being urged to flee the war-torn country if possible as the situation becomes increasingly dangerous.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that due to the “continued uncertainty” around the current ceasefire, those still in the country should consider their evacuation options. Officials have also warned that although they have extended the current Defence Forces-backed evacuation mission, this is only going to continue for as long is safe to do so.

The call for those to leave the east African country, which is in the grip of a brutal civil war, comes as the Government here said a total of 122 Irish citizens and family members have been helped to leave Sudan since April 22.

Evacuation flights are continuing today and Irish citizens who have registered with the Irish Embassy in Kenya have been given the details of those flights.

A DFA spokesperson said: “Due to continued uncertainty about the duration of the current ceasefire, and the generally volatile situation in Sudan, we advise citizens, if they judge it safe to do so, to give serious consideration to evacuation options as they become available.

“Evacuation operations will only continue for as long as the security situation in Sudan allows.”

The DFA has confirmed that the Government has approved the extension of the operation of the Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission currently based in neighbouring Djibouti to Cyprus. The Embassy in Nairobi and the DFA are maintaining contact with and advising Irish citizens still in Sudan.

Consular teams in the region continue to work with people as they are evacuated, helping to arrange accommodation when needed and supporting, advising and assisting on onward arrangements.

Irish citizens remaining in Sudan are being urged to register with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya (which is accredited to Sudan).

Irish citizens in Sudan should register on https://t.co/iUeEarHIL2 Updates to contact information should be sent to: consular.nairobiem@dfa.ie. Embassy main line +254 2051 353 00; emergency consular support+254 716 353 999 2/2 — Embassy of Ireland (@IrlEmbKenya) April 24, 2023

Citizens can follow the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya on Twitter (@IrlEmbKenya) for updated advice.

The Embassy's out of hours’ consular assistance phone line can be contacted at +254 716 353 999, and the Department of Foreign Affairs can be contacted at +353 1 408 2000.

The UK has warned British nationals in Sudan that it could be "impossible" to evacuate them when the 72-hour truce ends at 11pm tonight.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly went on Sky TV earlier today to urge UK nationals who want to get out to make their way to the Wadi Saeedna air strip near Khartoum as soon as possible.